× About

Hardbin is an encrypted pastebin using IPFS. It was created by James Stanley.

Unlike other pastebins, Hardbin does not require you to trust any server. You can run a local IPFS gateway and then you can always be certain that no remote server is able to modify the code you're running. In particular, this means no remote server is able to insert malicious code to exfiltrate the content of your pastes.

There is a public writable gateway available at hardbin.com which allows creation of pastes without running a local gateway.

If you want to learn more, please see README.md.

If you want to contribute to Hardbin development, please see the github repo.